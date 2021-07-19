More rain chances to start the week

More soggy weather is on the way over the next few days. The amount of moisture through the atmosphere continues to be very high and that trend continues through the middle of the week. This means that as storms develop they will be capable of producing heavy rain.

Overall it continues to be an unusual summer pattern Normally we have high pressure and a big ridge around the middle of the country. This week we have a big trough of lower pressure to start which means a fairly unsettled pattern.

Look for spotty activity developing later this morning and more widespread activity this afternoon. Rain will actually continue in spots overnight as well. High rain chances will be with us again on Tuesday.

Right now it looks like we may see some drier conditions move in for the upcoming weekend, but it looks fairly wet until then.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 79% 87° 77°

Tuesday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 82° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 79°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
13%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
85°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
86°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
86°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
86°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
86°

85°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
85°

84°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
83°

82°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
80°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

79°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
79°

78°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
78°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
78°

