Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.

Some localized heavy downpours can be expected around the peak of daytime heating, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The best chance for rain will be along and south of the I-10 corridor.

The best chance for widespread rain will be today and Friday as tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows into the area. Over the next five days, around 2 to 5 inches of rain can be expected, which may lead to minor flooding in some locations.

With strong onshore wind flow, there is also the potential for coastal inundation of 1 to 2 feet at high tide. through the middle of the week. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon.

This pattern will continue through much of the week. Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each afternoon with the daytime heating. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s through Friday thanks to rain and cloud cover.

After a lull in activity for several weeks, we have been watching one wave off of Africa’s coast. This is no longer likely to develop.