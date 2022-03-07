A front will continue to drift around the area over the next several days which will mean cooler temperatures than what we have seen the past few days. Right now it looks like the front pushes south on Wednesday which will make it cooler than later in the week when it drifts back north.

This will also make rain chances tough to time over the next few days. Expect a few passing showers through Tuesday, especially on the western side of the area. A low moving along the front Tuesday night will bring a better chance of rain and storms, especially on the south shore and southern Mississippi.

Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s north on Tuesday to the upper 60s and low 70s south. Wednesday looks cooler with most of the area only in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday looks to be drier as the front lifts farther north and we warm back into the 70s. The bigger surge comes Friday night as winter makes a return for the weekend. Right now it looks cold and windy on Saturday with highs only in the 50s and we could see a freeze in the northern areas by Sunday morning.