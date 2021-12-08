More rain chances ahead of Thursday!

Slightly drier air is moving in behind the rain from earlier in the day. This will allow temperatures to drop off a bit more tonight in the northern areas. Look for the upper 40s to low 50s by Thursday morning in these spots.

The south shore will stay warmer with lows in the mid-50s. Fog could be an issue again on Thursday morning. Look for patchy areas of fog, some of which could be dense. It likely would not be as widespread as Wednesday morning.

Another round of spotty showers is possible Thursday afternoon with rain chances around 40-50%. Temperatures will be much warmer with the upper 70s in the afternoon. Look for the low 80s with a dry day on Friday.

The next front still looks like it moves through midday Saturday. We will see another band of showers and storms as that moves in followed by cooler and drier conditions for the second half of the weekend.