More rain and less heat on the way!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening on this hot Sunday! The forecast for early August across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is extreme with dangerous heat and fewer storms today to keep temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Last Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread. This is because a front will makes it way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up.

Beyond Monday, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential.

More information on WGNO.com will be available during WGNO News at 10PM, so join in!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More rain and less heat on the way!

Less heat after Sunday

Storms again Sunday

Wrapping up our Friday with a mostly clear set up

More heat on tap for Friday and Saturday

Hot for the weekend

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 77°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 81° 77°

Monday

88° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 88° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 89° 79°

Saturday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
66%
82°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

85°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

81°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
85°

87°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

87°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
87°

86°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
86°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
84°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
85°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News