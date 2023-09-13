Good Morning, New Orleans! Today’s forecast will feel very familiar as it’s similar to yesterday’s.

While temperatures have only dropped a few degrees, the lower humidity has made it feel more comfortable outdoors, especially early in the morning.

High temperatures will continue to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly clear skies for the next few days. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s for the Northshore, while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain generally seeing mid 70s.

Rain chances remain higher these next few days, at 40 percent or more, each day for the next several days. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana as severe drought conditions persist.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continued moving west through the Atlantic as a very strong storm. Large swells along the East Coast will likely lead to coastal flooding and erosion, rough surf, and dangerous rip currents over the next several days.

The good news is that Lee will not directly impact land over the next week as it slowly turns north before potentially reaching the U.S. mainland. There is a chance the storm could make landfall around Maine or eastern Canada as a much weaker system, but it is too early to make that forecast with any degree of certainty as it is still 6 to 8 days away.