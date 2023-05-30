The summer pattern will continue for the next couple of days as we see daytime heating downpours pop up around the area. Wednesday will look almost the same as Tuesday with mid to upper 80s through the day and then spotty storms that develop. They won’t move much so a little street flooding will be possible.

Thursday’s chances go up just a bit to around 40% as a low in the Gulf tries to wrap around a little rain into the area.

We will be back to the upper 80s close to 90 through the weekend as we get mostly dry conditions until late Sunday. At that point it looks like we could see higher rain chances early next week, but this is still several days away.