More of the same Thursday

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was slightly cooler with heavy rain in many parts of the viewing area providing brief relief from heat earlier today.

Highs, themselves, reached mid to low 90s again but felt more like 100s during the hottest part of your Wednesday. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to late week, we continue seeing heavy downpours allowing street flooding potential! 60% or 70% chances remain the theme. This weekend, high pressure will build over the area before pushing south, so temperatures are going to be scorching. Anticipate a heat advisory with criteria meeting heat index values between 105 and 110+ degrees.

With this ridge pushing south, Grace will remain well below Louisiana as it tracks back into the Gulf of Mexico towards Mexico, itself.

Henri is now the season’s eighth named storm and has trended a bit more west. This may now impact the northern East Coast by Saturday and Sunday.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on Good Morning New Orleans.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 91° 80°

Friday

92° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 79°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 92° 80°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 92° 81°

Monday

91° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 91° 81°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 34% 91° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
17%
82°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
85°

87°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
87°

88°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
88°

89°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
89°

90°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
90°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
89°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
88°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
87°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
85°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
86°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
85°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
84°

