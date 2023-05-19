The hot and humid weather pattern we’ve experienced for the last few days continues as we welcome another Friday!

Expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s again today, but it will feel much warmer than that when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will rise to the 90s by noon.

We will see a few more widespread pop-up showers and storms late in the day, but the rain chance overall is around 20-30 percent. Rain chances look even tougher to come by heading into Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances decrease to 20 percent late afternoon to early evening. Expect daily pop-up thunderstorms developing in the middle of the afternoon during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset.

Temperatures will return to the mid-80s for the remainder of the week and upper 80s by this weekend.