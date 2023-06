Temperatures are slowly dropping through the 80s Tuesday evening after another day of mid 90s. Expect more of that as we go through the next few days.

In general though the heat will be the big story with mid 90s through the rest of the week. Overnight lows only drop into the 70s. Rain chances will remain spotty through the week with just a few isolated storms developing during the afternoon.

We might get even hotter by the weekend with mid to upper 90s across the area.