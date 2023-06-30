NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The excessive heat warning we have been under the past couple of days has been extended through the day on Saturday. Temperatures are going to be very hot once again with upper 90s for highs and heat index values back above 110. Keep in mind the duration of the heat is also extreme with low 90s already by 9 or 10AM for much of the south shore.

Sunday looks hot again with most of the area topping out in the 96-98 range in the afternoon. We could see a few spotty storms pop up during the afternoon but chances look low.

Rain chances will get back to more normal summertime levels Monday and Tuesday around 30-40%. This will help keep highs in the low to mid 90s depending on who gets the rain. Expect even better rain chances by Wednesday which will continue to cool the area.

