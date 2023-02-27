Good Morning, New Orleans! We are coming off of a warm Saturday and Sunday with more of the same coming this afternoon after lunch!

Highs on Monday are expected to top out between 83 and 85 degrees. The record high for New Orleans on February 27 is 83 degrees, set back in 1962.

Breezy conditions are also likely with southerly winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. Our next big cool down doesn’t come until the end of the work week, Thursday night into Friday. This system may bring a round of storms Thursday night, but models are still disagreeing on the timing and intensity. Stay tuned for updates.

Friday through Sunday, temperatures are forecast to be more seasonable with highs in the 60s to 70, itself, under mostly sunny skies.