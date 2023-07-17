Good Morning, New Orleans! Hopefully you got to look up at that gorgeous moon over the weekend! We saw rain in the afternoon Sunday, and temperatures have cooled down some in the last 24 hours.

Our forecast for today will be nice with partly cloudy conditions around the area once again, a definite chance of heavy downpours, too!

Expect peaks of sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 80s and 90s into the 100s Monday afternoon when it’s not storming.

A Heat Advisory is issued for parts of the viewing area, including some River Parishes.

You’re waking up tomorrow to similar weather as 80s and 90s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!