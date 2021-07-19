More of the same in your forecast for Tuesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the lower and upper 80s!

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s to lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Once again, a flash flood risk will exist during the afternoon on radar. There are no longer any active advisories with the heaviest downpours having ended for now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day Tuesday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More of the same in your forecast for Tuesday!

Familiar looking forecast for Tuesday!

Rain chances in the forecast for much of this week!

More rain on the way

New week, same forecast for southeast Louisiana!

Copy and pasted forecast for Monday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 77°

Tuesday

81° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 81° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 89° 79°

Friday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 80°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

4 AM
Cloudy
23%
79°

79°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
79°

78°

6 AM
Showers
44%
78°

78°

7 AM
Showers
50%
78°

78°

8 AM
Showers
49%
78°

78°

9 AM
Showers
48%
78°

78°

10 AM
Showers
49%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
79°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
79°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
81°

80°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News