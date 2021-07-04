More of the same in your forecast for July 5th!

Good evening! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot with extreme humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and 80s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again Monday. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing yesterday.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a tropical storm again based off of its 65 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa will likely approach Florida’s southern tip late Tuesday into early Wednesday. With lots of shear, the system should remain weak in intensity, making landfall as a tropical storm or category 1. This has slowed, now only moving at 15 miles per hour. Greatest impacts will be along and east of wherever the center tracks on shore, so being on the western side of this is best.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Monday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 75°

Monday

84° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 84° 76°

Tuesday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 76°

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Thursday

83° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 87° 79°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 87° 78°

