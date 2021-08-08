More of the same in Monday’s forecast!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot again with humidity and a few quick, passing heavy downpours! Temperatures felt like the 100s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain at times! Afternoon highs reached the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



Monday, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain.

This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with two waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast but look moderately impressive. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during Good Morning New Orleans!