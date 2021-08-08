More of the same in Monday’s forecast!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot again with humidity and a few quick, passing heavy downpours! Temperatures felt like the 100s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain at times! Afternoon highs reached the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Monday, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain.
This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with two waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast but look moderately impressive. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

84° / 81°
Clear
Clear 0% 84° 81°

Monday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 91° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 90° 80°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 90° 80°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 91° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
83°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
83°

83°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
83°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
85°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
89°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
90°

90°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

90°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
90°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
87°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

