More of the same! Hot forecast for next few days!

Earlier, New Orleans International Airport reached 94 degrees, and that same trend remains within our forecast for 24 more hours.

Based off of dry air dominating, southeast Louisiana stays hot with afternoon heat indices in the 98-105 range through at least Friday.



Humidity values are, area-wide, less oppressive, though, keeping real feels near actual temperatures until Thursday. Coastal locations with rainfall totals saw additional brief relief as storms moved off of land earlier.

Any more cooler weather comes alongside scattered thunderstorm development, threatening scattered rain in neighborhoods, lightning, gusty winds, etc. Always have ways you can receive watch information on hand.

Gulf waters continually remain quiet, too, as National Hurricane Center Meteorologists currently monitor very minimal development chances these next five days.



Further east, we keep watching minor chances for formation because tropical waves still roll into open Atlantic waters. Right now, no local threats or impacts expected.



Finishing outdoor exercise sooner than later will be best given repeated conditions!