More of the same for your Wednesday

Weather

Good news this morning as fog is much less of an issue. Except for some patchy areas along the Pearl River most of us are clear. This means temperatures will warm a bit quicker through the morning.

Otherwise more of the same type of weather is on the way this afternoon. We are going to see temperatures in the mid 70s today with a southeast breeze. Look for upper 70s on Thursday.

Afternoon highs top out around 80 both Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. That front actually brings temperatures down to near normal by Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. We will stay with more typical temperatures into early next week.

Rain chances will also come back over the weekend. Right now these look hit or miss so not a washout by any means. Expect spotty coverage Saturday and Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 66°

Friday

77° / 68°
PM Showers
PM Showers 54% 77° 68°

Saturday

76° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 76° 52°

Sunday

59° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 59° 52°

Monday

60° / 54°
Showers
Showers 68% 60° 54°

Tuesday

62° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 62° 52°

