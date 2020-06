Another hot afternoon is on the way

Another hot afternoon is on the way. Temperatures will once again get into the upper 80s by early afternoon and stay around 90 through the day.

Humidity will remain fairly low through midday Saturday. After that we start to see that moisture coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. It gets muggier on Sunday and then humid early next week.

With more moisture expect better rain chances by Monday. We get back into that daytime heating shower and storm development early next week as well.