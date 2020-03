Another day of nice spring weather is on the way for your Monday.

Another day of nice spring weather is on the way for your Monday. We are going to stay warm as we go through the rest of the week.

Expect temperatures to warm into the upper 70s by early afternoon and ten topping out in the low 80s.

There will be a chance for some scattered showers on Tuesday. The best chance of this will be north of I-12.

Expect fog to come back in the morning by Wednesday.