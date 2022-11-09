Overall we will see temperatures continue a little above normal through Friday. Lower humidity will continue to filter in around the outskirts of Nicole which stays well east of our area. Some clouds will continue to move overhead though from the storm tonight and Thursday. Look for mostly sunny skies on Friday.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and around 80 Friday. The big change will come with a strong cold front early Saturday. We may see a few showers moving through Saturday morning but the bigger impact will be the temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and struggle to get to 60 on Sunday. Look for lows in the 30s to the north of I-12 Sunday morning.

Another rain chance comes in early next week and temperatures look to stay quite chilly for a while at this point.