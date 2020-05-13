More humidity today, rain chances tomorrow

Weather

It will feel more like late spring over the next few days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It will feel more like late spring over the next few days. Dewpoints have risen up to around 70 as of Wednesday morning on the south shore and that is making it feel a lot more humid. This trend will continue over the next few days.

Look for another warm and breezy today with mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10-15.

Moisture will continue to build in to the area through the next couple of days. That will mean rain chances increase.

Not everybody will see the rain but there will be scattered showers and a few storms Thursday and Friday. The highest rain chances will be on the western side of the area with lower chances in southern Mississippi.

After that things are looking drier into the weekend.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 71°

Thursday

80° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 72°

Friday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 71°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 71°

Sunday

85° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 71°

Monday

85° / 71°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 85° 71°

Tuesday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 85° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

Popular

Latest News

More News