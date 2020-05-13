More humidity today, rain chances tomorrow

It will feel more like late spring over the next few days

Dewpoints have risen up to around 70 as of Wednesday morning on the south shore and that is making it feel a lot more humid. This trend will continue over the next few days.

Look for another warm and breezy today with mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10-15.

Moisture will continue to build in to the area through the next couple of days. That will mean rain chances increase.

Not everybody will see the rain but there will be scattered showers and a few storms Thursday and Friday. The highest rain chances will be on the western side of the area with lower chances in southern Mississippi.

After that things are looking drier into the weekend.