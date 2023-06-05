Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up quiet after a severe thunderstorm brought gusty winds, thunder, and lightning Sunday night. A typical early summer weather pattern is expected over the next few days with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

While a washout is not anticipated on any given day, rain chances will be at about 50 to 60 percent Monday through Wednesday. Most models show fairly dry mornings with storms developing in the early afternoon.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. In stronger storms, hail will be possible as well. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms.

Highs will be slightly cooler as a result of the extra cloud cover and rain-cooled air. Temperatures will likely top out in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Right now, no tropical concerns are lingering in the Gulf.