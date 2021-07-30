More heat on tap for Friday and Saturday

More heat on the way through the weekend as temperatures continue to climb into the mid 90s over the next couple of days. That will mean heat index values in the 105-110 range and possibly higher at times.

After several days of this heat these conditions can become even more dangerous so continued to stay hydrated and try to avoid outdoor activities in the middle of the day.

There will be a better chance of showers and storms through the weekend but they will still be the hit or miss type each day and likely be late enough to still allow temperatures to climb to at least 94.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible with the stronger activity that pops up along with lightning and gusty winds.

We finally get some relief from the heat early next week with more widespread rain that keeps afternoon temperatures down mainly in the upper 80s.