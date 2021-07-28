More heat into the weekend before rain chances increase along a front early next week!

Good evening on this Wednesday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief will be more widespread.

Another heat advisory is issued both Thursday and Friday from 9AM-7PM. This is due to feels like temperatures ranging from 105-110 degrees.

Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 81°
Fair
Fair 0% 89° 81°

Thursday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 81°

Friday

96° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 81°

Saturday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 94° 81°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 92° 80°

Monday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 90° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
91°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
92°

92°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
92°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
91°

Interactive Radar

