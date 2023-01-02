Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for everyone in our viewing area through 10AM.

Winds will remain out of the south as a warming trend continues. We are waking up 20 degrees warmer than yesterday across a few spots.

Expect 70s for highs through mid-week with a couple spots making it to upper 50s or 60s, instead, by late week.

More seasonal weather returns by late week just in time for the Twelfth Night celebrations!