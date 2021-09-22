More fall-like temps on the way!

Beautiful fall weather will be sticking around through the rest of the week behind the strong cold front that moved through earlier this morning. Dewpoints have been dropping through the day as dry air filters in. That will keep things very pleasant through the weekend and overnight lows much cooler. 

Look for upper 70s to around 80 over the next few days for afternoon highs. Overnight lows will cool into the mid 50s to the north with upper 50s to low 60s south through Friday.

Temperatures start to warm over the weekend but humidity stays low and at this point there is no rain chance through at least Monday. Fall officially began at 2:21 this afternoon. 

