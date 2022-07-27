Rain coverage on Wednesday was a bit more isolated across the area and that same look probably continues into Thursday. However like the past few days the immediate New Orleans area will have a higher chance of some downpours and isolated street flooding will be possible in any storms that don’t move. The overall coverage Thursday looks to be at 40-50%.

Friday the rain chance increases just a bit into the 50-60% range. Overall it still looks more widespread on the south shore than north. Temperatures will mainly top out 90-92 through Friday.

The weekend looks a bit more typical in terms of spotty showers and storms. Because of that temperatures will go up a bit into the 92-94 range.