Good Morning, New Orleans! Hopefully you got to indulge in yesterday’s weather, it was just perfect! High pressure dominated all day Monday, but we’ll see more clouds in the forecast for this afternoon!

Today will be beautiful, too, with mostly sunny conditions around the area once again!

Expect temperatures rising out of the 40s and 50s into the 70s Tuesday afternoon on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

You’re waking up tomorrow to cool weather as 50s or 60s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Just a perfect outlook for the Zurich Classic Pro Ams!