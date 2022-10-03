A wave moving through the western Atlantic currently has a low chance of development over the next 5 days. Right now there is no indication this will move into the northern Gulf or be an issue for our area. It is likely a high pressure area will continue to push this to central America. However it is going to be moving through the same region that Ian did before it formed, meaning that is an area that we could see development move north.

Otherwise no real changes locally. Pleasant weather will be continuing over the next several days with no real rain chance anytime soon. A weak little wave will move across the area on Tuesday but with the airmass so dry it looks like this will only cause an increase in clouds. There is a very slight chance of a few sprinkles or a brief shower, mainly south of I-10, but most of the area will be dry.

Look for low 80s Tuesday followed by mid 80s through the rest of the week in terms of afternoon highs. Overnight lows will continue to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s north with mid to upper 60s south through the week.

At this point the only noticeable feature this week will be a cold front on Friday. This will be a dry front but will bring a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air by the weekend.