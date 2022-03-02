We are seeing another nice evening across the area Wednesday and nice weather will continue for at least the next day or two. Temperatures will eventually drop into the mid 40s on the north shore by Thursday morning with low 50s to the south.

Expect a bit more cloud cover through the day Thursday than the past few, especially the first half of the day. Even with that temperatures should still top out in the mid 70s. Expect sun by Friday with mid to upper 70s.

Right now it looks like humidity comes back on Saturday as highs warm to around 80. More moisture could lead to a few spotty showers popping up Saturday and Sunday afternoon but overall these will be fairly isolated.

It does look like the cold front Monday will bring a better chance of rain to the area. Recent models have shown the front now pushing through the area which would mean cooler weather by Tuesday if that happens. That will be something to watch though over the next few days.