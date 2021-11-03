More clouds today but still pleasant

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More fall weather on the way for your Wednesday as temperatures stay a bit cooler through the afternoon. Clouds will be gradually increasing through the day ahead of a cold front and that will hold temperatures down to around 70-72 for highs with a lot of the day in the 60s.

That front is going to move through on Thursday afternoon and evening. However a lot of the moisture with this system stays offshore to the east and southeast where a large batch of rain will develop. In our area we will likely just see a few spotty showers with the front.

After that more beautiful fall weather moves in with the weekend looking fantastic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 72° 57°

Thursday

68° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 68° 57°

Friday

69° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 69° 58°

Saturday

70° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 70° 56°

Sunday

72° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 72° 56°

Monday

75° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 75° 60°

Tuesday

76° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 76° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
5%
63°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
5%
62°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
60°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
59°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News