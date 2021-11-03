More clouds today but still pleasant

More fall weather on the way for your Wednesday as temperatures stay a bit cooler through the afternoon. Clouds will be gradually increasing through the day ahead of a cold front and that will hold temperatures down to around 70-72 for highs with a lot of the day in the 60s.

That front is going to move through on Thursday afternoon and evening. However a lot of the moisture with this system stays offshore to the east and southeast where a large batch of rain will develop. In our area we will likely just see a few spotty showers with the front.

After that more beautiful fall weather moves in with the weekend looking fantastic.