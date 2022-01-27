A nice Thursday afternoon will continue over the next few hours as temperatures stay in the upper 50s and then begin to drop this evening. Look for more clouds later this evening and tonight as the next trough moves through from the west.

This next system will not produce any rain for us and should keep all the moisture to the south over the Gulf. However we will see cooler temps on the backside of it by Friday afternoon and night.

Look for mid 50s Friday but then back down into the upper 20s Saturday morning in northern areas with low to mid 30s south.

A chilly start to the weekend is on the way with temperatures mostly in the 40s on Saturday.