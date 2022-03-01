Mostly clear skies and low humidity will continue this evening and tonight as we wrap up the Carnival season. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 50s this evening in the metro area with most of the area already in the 40s. After that we will see another chilly night as temperatures on the north shore drop to around 38-41 Wednesday morning with low to mid 40s on the south shore.

More great weather is on the way the next few days. We are going to see low to mid 70s across the area on Wednesday with mid to even upper 70s in some spots by Thursday and Friday. Humidity will stay low through most of Friday as well with plenty of sun.

After that it will start to get muggy over the weekend. We will see low 80s for afternoon temperatures with much warmer nights. There may even be a few spotty showers but the better rain chances likely hold off until early next week.