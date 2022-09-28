Hurricane Ian continues to move across the Florida peninsula and is now a category 1 storm. The slow weakening trend will continue through the night and it will likely move offshore as a tropical storm.

Locally we are seeing winds calming down this evening with the higher gusts confined to the lakefront and down the river. However we will still see breezy conditions on Thursday keeping that high fire danger in place. It is certainly a good idea to not do any outdoor burning over the next few days.

Expect a lot of sun over the next few days. Thursday temperatures will struggle to reach 80. After that daytime highs will reach the low 80s. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s north to low to mid 60s south.

Temperatures begin to warm a little through the weekend. It will still be very pleasant though into early next week.