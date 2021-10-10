Monday’s weather will look familiar!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight will be lovely, much like your Monday!

More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for these next few days includes sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s and 70s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana! A cold front finally moves through next weekend, allowing a nice temperature drop off! At that point, highs will reach the 70s with 50s or 60s after dark!

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Monday's weather will look familiar!

Copy and pasted forecast for Monday!

Sunny forecast for Sunday!

Warm temps, lower humidity continues from Saturday into next week

A pleasant night is in our future with low humidity across the area!

Warm days and pleasant nights through the weekend

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 72°
Clear
Clear 0% 77° 72°

Monday

87° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 87° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 87° 72°

Wednesday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 86° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 86° 73°

Friday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 70°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
2%
75°

75°

2 AM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
2%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
2%
74°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
82°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
83°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

77°

11 PM
Clear
6%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News