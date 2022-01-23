Monday starts out dry, but ends with wet weather

Weather

Temperatures remain chilly across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi as the weekend comes to an end. Expect overnight lows to drop into the mid 30s for areas south of Lake Pontchartrain, with locations west and north of the lake seeing the lower 30s.

Heading into the start of the work week, we’ll be watching for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms late Monday afternoon into Monday night. Models show the rain initially moving in between 4 PM and 6 PM, with coverage increasing into the late evening hours.

The bulk of the rain will move off to the east by around 2 AM Tuesday, but scattered showers will likely continue through the middle of the morning.

While the threat for severe weather is not zero, it is very low with this system. The main threat with this event will be locally heaving rainfall that may lead to some nuisance street flooding, especially in areas that are low-lying or may have poor drainage.

This wet weather comes ahead of our next front, but this one shouldn’t be as powerful as the most recent cold snap. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be slightly below normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower to mid 40s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

50° / 37°
Fair
Fair 0% 50° 37°

Monday

59° / 48°
PM Rain
PM Rain 76% 59° 48°

Tuesday

55° / 40°
AM Rain
AM Rain 82% 55° 40°

Wednesday

51° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 51° 39°

Thursday

56° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 56° 44°

Friday

49° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 49° 34°

Saturday

50° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 50° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
46°

43°

9 PM
Clear
1%
43°

43°

10 PM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
42°

40°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
40°

40°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
40°

40°

2 AM
Clear
4%
40°

39°

3 AM
Clear
4%
39°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
39°

39°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
39°

38°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
38°

38°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
38°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
46°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
51°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
53°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
55°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

3 PM
Showers
41%
57°

56°

4 PM
Showers
59%
56°

54°

5 PM
Light Rain
65%
54°

