Monday Afternoon Weather: Sunshine remains the theme until mid-week!

It has been a warmer than normal day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper with highs feeling Spring-like in the 70s! Just look at that 24 hour temperature change around 15+ degrees!

Tuesday, anticipate a chilly start with 40 degree lows north and south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 60! Sunshine will be the theme until increasing clouds return mid-week.

Frost remains possible Wednesday morning, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants but fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Another low pressure system arrives early Thursday morning, so at that point, shower chances return. Until then, sunshine remains the theme here locally!

