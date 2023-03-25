Above normal temperatures continue across the Gulf Coast. Earlier today, several locations reached the mid to upper 80s, about 10 degrees warmer than average.

Tonight, temperatures will remain warm in the 70s as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows into the region.

The warm and humid air may lead to fog developing, especially close to large bodies of water. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the northern Gulf and most local lakes until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Tomorrow, a frontal boundary that moved through on Friday will push north back over the area. This front is expected to become stationary and bring waves of rain off and on Sunday through Tuesday.

No single day will be a washout, but scattered showers will be possible at any point. The best chance of rain right now looks to be along and north of I-12.

On Tuesday, we will see a chance for showers across the area as our next cold front moves through. Temperatures are expected to cool into the 70s by the middle of the week.