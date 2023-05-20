A few isolated storms on the Northshore will continue to slowly move south over the next couple of hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies can be expected overnight.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the low 70s.

Heading into Sunday, our temperatures will be slightly cooler in the wake of a weak cold front. Highs will top out in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Expect skies to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the first few days of next week with daily rain chances of 20 to 40 percent. Humidity will decrease slightly, making it feel a little more comfortable through at least Wednesday.