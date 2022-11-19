With rain clearing out before sunrise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the morning giving way to sunshine in the afternoon.

High temperatures will remain about 15 degrees below average, only topping out in the mid 50s. Usually we would see a high near 70 degrees for mid-November.

A gradual warming trend will take hold through Thanksgiving Day when highs are expected to reach the upper 60s. The warmer weather comes with a higher rain chance however, with a 50 to 60 percent chance for showers.

Rain may linger into early Friday before a cold front pushes the moisture out of the area.