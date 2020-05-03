Mississippi prepares for active hurricane season

The eye of Hurricane Michael is starting to take shape as the then Cat. 2 storm, now Cat. 3, moves north over the eastern Gulf of Mexico (10:57am, October 9, 2018).

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is gearing up for an active hurricane season and wants all Mississippians to be prepared.

May 3-9, 2020 is National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

“Preparation is critical, especially since we are expecting an above-average season this year. With water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico at record highs we could potentially experience dangerous hurricanes in the 2020 hurricane season. With the added challenges of COVID-19, MEMA is addressing necessary considerations for response operations, sheltering and evacuation plans,” says MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel, in a press release.

Last year’s Atlantic hurricane season saw 18 named storms, five of those storms formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is providing valuable preparedness information for Mississippians throughout the week.

Throughout the week, MEMA will share information on the following topics:

Sunday – Determining Your Risk

Monday – Developing an Evacuation Plan

Tuesday – Disaster Supplies

Wednesday – Insurance Check-Ups

Thursday – Strengthening Your Home

Friday – Helping Your Neighbor

Saturday – Completing a Written Plan

You can find more information on MEMA’s Facebook and Twitter pages.