NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rain chances will be pretty small over the next few days unless you are along the coastal areas of southeast Louisiana. Initially this week, it looked like some of that moisture over the Gulf would be able to move inland with some better chances of rain but now most of that will be staying offshore. Look for breezy conditions with strong winds along the coast and offshore as well.

Overall rain chances will stay around 30% Thursday and Friday so just very spotty chances.

We will be warm and dry for the next several days. Look for daytime highs around 90-92 with overnight lows 69-75 for much of the area.

It looks like another front moves through with lower humidity by Sunday and early next week, but no major fall front with cooler weather anytime soon.

