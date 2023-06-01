Good Morning, New Orleans! The summer pattern will continue for the next couple of days as we see daytime heating downpours pop up around the area. Thursday will look almost the same as Wednesday with mid to upper 80s through the day and then spotty storms that develop. If they don’t move much, a little street flooding will be possible.

Thursday’s rain chances stay around 30% as a low in the Gulf tries to wrap around a little rain into Plaquemines. This is also bringing more wind to Mississippi Gulf Coast communities.

We will be back to the upper 80s close to 90 through the weekend as we get mostly dry conditions until late Sunday. At that point it looks like we could see higher rain chances early next week, but this is still several days away.