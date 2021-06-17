Millions of spiders spin giant webs to escape flooding in Australia

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Millions of spiders have spun giant webs in parts of Australia’s state of Victoria as they try to escape flooding in the region.

The webs stretched for several kilometers along wetlands bordering a highway in the Gippsland region, according to 9News.

The phenomenon is known as ‘ballooning’ — a survival instinct where ground-dwelling spiders release silk strands which are caught by the wind and lift them away from floodwaters, local media outlets reported.

“So what they do is they release this silk up and they act like snag wires. They snag the vegetation up above and then they can quickly climb up and get out of the way,” Dr. Ken Walker of Museums Victoria told 9News.

A similar phenomenon of mass webs was seen in Gippsland in 2013 when a sheet of cobwebs covered the region after heavy rains, according to the Independent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 79°

Friday

83° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 83° 76°

Saturday

86° / 79°
Rain
Rain 76% 86° 79°

Sunday

87° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 87° 80°

Monday

87° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 87° 81°

Tuesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 87° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
83°

83°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
83°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News