We’re starting out this Friday with windy conditions and some shower activity as our next cold front approaches.

Winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour will be possible through the late morning and early afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon.

After the front moves east, temperatures over the next few days will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s. However, it will feel more comfortable as moisture clears out and humidity drops.

Overnight lows will more seasonable for this time of the year as temperatures drop into the 50s. A few inland spots on the Northshore may see the upper 40s.

We start to warm back up on Monday with highs in the low 80s. There is a chance for a few spotty showers each day Monday through Wednesday.