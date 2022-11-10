Mild temperatures and increasing humidity will be the theme over the next couple of days.

Expect afternoon temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows reaching the 50s and 60s by early Friday morning.

Winds out of the east and northeast on the fringe of Tropical Storm Nicole will make for breezy conditions over the next couple of days. Expect winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

A strong cold front will move through on Saturday bringing much colder and drier air into the region. At this point we will stay rain-free through at least Friday but could see a few showers with the front.