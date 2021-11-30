Mild weather on the way this week

Beautiful weather is on the way through the afternoon. Look for sunny skies with upper 60s through the day. Official highs will top out right around 70.

After that a warming trend continues through the week. Highs will be in the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will also warm quite a bit with everybody in the 50s by Thursday morning.

Right now rain chances look even lower through the weekend and we will likely stay dry through Saturday and potentially Sunday as well. No real shot of winter coming back anytime soon.