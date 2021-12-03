Mild weather on the way again this afternoon

It will continue to feel like spring as we go through the weekend. Look for temperatures this afternoon to warm to around 75 on average across the area. We will see more cloud cover than the past few days but still have plenty of sun.

More of the same is on the way over the next few days. Expect low to mid 70s for afternoon temps through the weekend. Overnight lows will warm up quite a bit as well with temperatures only dropping into the 50s and 60s across the area. It will start to feel a bit more humid over the next few days.

It looks like fog could be an issue again on Saturday morning so be aware of that. We should see less of that on Sunday.

The next cold front still looks to move in on Monday and that will be our next rain chance as well. Next week looks a bit more unsettled with several rounds of rain possible.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 75° 61°

Saturday

75° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 75° 64°

Sunday

75° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 75° 67°

Monday

74° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 74° 59°

Tuesday

70° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 70° 64°

Wednesday

69° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 69° 61°

Thursday

71° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 71° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
74°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
67°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
65°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
63°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
63°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
62°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
61°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
62°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
61°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

67°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

Interactive Radar

