Mild weather continues through the weekend

Another dense fog advisory is in effect Friday morning with widespread fog around the area. It is dense and most of the visibility reports are coming in at a half mile or less. Please be careful as you head out through around 9-10AM when that fog will be burning off. Remember to use the low beam headlights when driving through fog.

Once the fog burns off we are in for more of the same through the afternoon. Look for a bit more cloud cover with highs in the mid 70s.

More of the same is on the way over the next few days. Expect low to mid 70s for afternoon temps through the weekend. Overnight lows will warm up quite a bit as well with temperatures only dropping into the 50s and 60s across the area.

The next cold front still looks to move in on Monday and that will be our next rain chance as well.